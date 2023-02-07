5 years ago — 2018
Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers, a local nonprofit organization launched in February 2016, receives the 300th tip on its anonymous tip line.
10 years ago — 2013
Maddie Jenson, a seventh-grader at Elk Mound Middle School, meets her goal of raising at least $5,000 to build a well for an impoverished community in Haiti.
15 years ago — 2008
A proposal cosponsored by Eau Claire City Council members Ray Hughes and Hal Davis would expand council terms by a year to three years.
25 years ago — 1998
Figures show area wage increases in 1996 lagged behind the rest of the state.
