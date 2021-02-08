5 years ago — 2016
Dynamic Fitness & Strength, founded in 2011, earns the 2015 Paragon Award from the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp.
10 years ago — 2011
Fifty thousand fans fill Lambeau Field for a welcome-home celebration for the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers.
20 years ago — 2001
The state may have to pay about $80 million to buy the privately built Stanley prison, says state Rep. Larry Balow, D-Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1986
The Dow Jones index hits 1,613, its third record close in a week.