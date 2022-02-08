5 years ago — 2017

Officials announce that total building valuation in Eau Claire for 2016 totaled $159.1 million, the fourth-highest figure in the city’s history.

10 years ago — 2012

State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma, announces she will run for governor against GOP Gov. Scott Walker in a recall election.

20 years ago — 2002

The opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City begin with athletes, police and firefighters carrying a flag recovered from the ashes of the World Trade Center.

35 years ago — 1987

A poll shows most Wisconsin residents support changing the state constitution to allow a lottery and parimutuel betting.