5 years ago — 2018
The Chippewa Valley Predators, an adult amateur football team for the past 17 seasons, announces it will not be able to field a team for the upcoming summer.
10 years ago — 2013
Bluegrass/folk rockers Trampled By Turtles sell out the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center.
15 years ago — 2008
Gov. Jim Doyle seeks answers after a snowstorm blocks the westbound lanes of Interstate 39/90, backing up traffic for 19 miles.
25 years ago — 1998
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after vandalizing the interior of a local Dairy Queen.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.