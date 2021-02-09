5 years ago — 2016
Designs for a new performing arts center in downtown Eau Claire are unveiled during a news conference.
10 years ago — 2011
The city of Eau Claire’s Fiscal Policy Advisory Committee wants the City Council to ask the state to investigate why gasoline prices here are consistently higher than elsewhere in the state.
20 years ago — 2001
FS Appliance & TV Centers will close two of its three locations — those at 120 Graham Ave. in Eau Claire and 16 W. Columbia St. in Chippewa Falls.
35 years ago — 1986
The space shuttle Challenger explosion was caused by the ship’s right rocket booster pivoting into the main fuel tank and crushing it, industry magazine Aviation Week and Space Technology reports.