5 years ago — 2016

An equipment fire causes about $300,000 worth of damage to Mayo Clinic Health System’s power plant in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2011

Gov. Scott Walker tells an Associated Press reporter that he will propose removing nearly all public employee collective bargaining rights to help plug a $3.6 billion budget hole.

20 years ago — 2001

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, tells the Wisconsin Farmers Union convention that the country is in an “agriculture depression.”

35 years ago — 1986

Investigators in New York try to determine if a woman’s death by cyanide poisoning is linked to Extra-Strength Tylenol.