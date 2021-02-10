5 years ago — 2016
An equipment fire causes about $300,000 worth of damage to Mayo Clinic Health System’s power plant in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker tells an Associated Press reporter that he will propose removing nearly all public employee collective bargaining rights to help plug a $3.6 billion budget hole.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, tells the Wisconsin Farmers Union convention that the country is in an “agriculture depression.”
35 years ago — 1986
Investigators in New York try to determine if a woman’s death by cyanide poisoning is linked to Extra-Strength Tylenol.