5 years ago — 2017

Gov. Scott Walker touts investment priorities during a visit to Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Gateway Campus.

10 years ago — 2012

Gov. Scott Walker appoints Steve Gibbs, 50, as Chippewa County district attorney.

20 years ago — 2002

It’s determined that most of the cities hardest hit by Wisconsin Gov. Scott McCallum‘s proposed cuts in state aid have fewer than 5,000 residents.

35 years ago — 1987

The U.S. Department of Energy is interested in studying the creation of a nuclear waste dump in northern Wisconsin, a congressional aide says.