5 years ago — 2016
Two bucks out of 21 deer that escaped a farm in rural Fairchild test positive for chronic wasting disease, reports the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
10 years ago — 2011
Ron “Duff” Martin, president of the Eau Claire teachers union, calls Gov. Scott Walker‘s proposal to strip public employees of collective bargaining rights “an assault” on those workers.
20 years ago — 2001
State Rep. Tom Sykora, R-Chippewa Falls, says Gov. Scott McCallum has spoken with him about becoming lieutenant governor.
35 years ago — 1986
The state Assembly rejects a bill that would have legalized the sale of contraceptives from vending machines.