5 years ago — 2017

Officials at Fall Creek Valley Care Center, 344 W. Lincoln Ave., announce the 50-bed nursing home will close by mid-March.

10 years ago — 2012

A judge orders a 15,000-square-foot “garage” in the town of Washington to be demolished and removed.

20 years ago — 2002

State cuts to governments should also reduce taxes, Eau Claire City Manager Don Norrell says.

35 years ago — 1987

The Durand City Council receives a petition asking for the removal of downtown parking meters.