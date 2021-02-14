5 years ago — 2016
The Eau Claire Ski Club is lauded for its efforts at Silver Mine Mill in hosting an FIS Cup, which is the third level of worldwide competition in ski jumping.
10 years ago — 2011
Hundreds of area public employees and their supporters pack the South Middle School auditorium to rally against Gov. Scott Walker‘s plan to eliminate collective bargaining for nearly all public workers.
20 years ago — 2001
Farmer and ex-state legislator Jim Harsdorf of Beldenville will become Wisconsin’s new agriculture secretary.
35 years ago — 1986
Members of Congress urge President Ronald Reagan to cut off aid to the Philippines because of irregularities in the recent presidential election there.