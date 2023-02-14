5 years ago — 2018
Seventeen people are shot to death and several others wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; a former student is arrested for the crime.
10 years ago — 2013
UW-Stout graduate Melissa “Missy” Isaksson has a swimsuit she designed featured in Sports Illustrated.
15 years ago — 2008
The Highway 27 bridge over the Eau Claire River north of Augusta will be dismantled after a new two-lane structure being built to the east of the existing bridge is completed.
25 years ago — 1998
U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl says he supports attacking Iraq if it refuses to cooperate with U.N. inspectors.
