5 years ago — 2016
First-year head coach Josh Engel, a Rice Lake native and four-year player with the University of Wisconsin hockey team, leads his hometown Warriors into the WIAA playoffs as a No. 5 seed.
10 years ago — 2011
At least 200 protesters greet Gov. Scott Walker during his stop at McDonough Manufacturing Co. in Eau Claire to explain why he believes a budget repair bill is necessary.
20 years ago — 2001
George W. Bush travels to Mexico on his first international trip as president.
35 years ago — 1986
Johnson & Johnson offers a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for tainting Tylenol with cyanide.