5 years ago — 2016

First-year head coach Josh Engel, a Rice Lake native and four-year player with the University of Wisconsin hockey team, leads his hometown Warriors into the WIAA playoffs as a No. 5 seed.

10 years ago — 2011

At least 200 protesters greet Gov. Scott Walker during his stop at McDonough Manufacturing Co. in Eau Claire to explain why he believes a budget repair bill is necessary.

20 years ago — 2001

George W. Bush travels to Mexico on his first international trip as president.

35 years ago — 1986

Johnson & Johnson offers a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for tainting Tylenol with cyanide.