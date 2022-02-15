5 years ago — 2017
Friends and family members reflect on the life of David “Bud” Morgan, who died earlier in the month at the age of 98; Morgan dedicated his life to music and founded Morgan Music in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2012
Income at Eau Claire-based RCU grew 5% in 2011 to $4.5 million, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration.
20 years ago — 2002
A pair of Canadian figure skaters are awarded gold medals after a judging scandal at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City; the original winners, a Russian pair, get to keep their gold medals.
35 years ago — 1987
UW-Eau Claire’s spring semester enrollment of 10,296 sets a record.
