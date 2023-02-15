5 years ago — 2018
The Barron Area Nordic Trail Association buys a 2016 Arctic Cat Bearcat Groomers Special snowmobile after the machine used previously grooming trails breaks down.
10 years ago — 2013
UW-Eau Claire names five finalists for its chancellor position — James Schmidt, Kent Neely, Anne Huot, Kathryn Cruz-Uribe and Pam Benoit.
15 years ago — 2008
Preliminary 2009 Eau Claire city budget projections call for a $1.77 million shortfall.
25 years ago — 1998
Fire breaks out in the sauna of an Eau Claire hotel and 75 people are evacuated.
