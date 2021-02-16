5 years ago — 2016
Menomonie resident Pat Nevala is inducted into the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Green Bay.
10 years ago — 2011
UW System leaders ask Gov. Scott Walker not to spin off the UW-Madison campus from the rest of the system.
20 years ago — 2001
In George W. Bush‘s first military attack order, American warplanes bomb sites around Baghdad to enforce a “no-fly” zone in Iraq.
35 years ago — 1986
Animal rights groups oppose the proposed legalization of horserace betting in Wisconsin.