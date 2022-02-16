5 years ago — 2017

The UW-Eau Claire Foundation’s Power of Possible Centennial Campaign, which kicked off in 2008 and ended Dec. 31, raises $73.4 million, well above a goal of $60 million.

10 years ago — 2012

The Chippewa Valley Technical College board approves a $1.35 million project to turn space in its north Eau Claire business incubation center into a data storage site.

20 years ago — 2002

Mason Shoe Manufacturing Co. of Chippewa Falls will lay off at least 50 workers.

35 years ago — 1987

The Eau Claire Board of Health considers establishing an alternate testing site for AIDS in the city.