5 years ago — 2017
The UW-Eau Claire Foundation’s Power of Possible Centennial Campaign, which kicked off in 2008 and ended Dec. 31, raises $73.4 million, well above a goal of $60 million.
10 years ago — 2012
The Chippewa Valley Technical College board approves a $1.35 million project to turn space in its north Eau Claire business incubation center into a data storage site.
20 years ago — 2002
Mason Shoe Manufacturing Co. of Chippewa Falls will lay off at least 50 workers.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire Board of Health considers establishing an alternate testing site for AIDS in the city.
