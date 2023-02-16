5 years ago — 2018
The Pablo Foundation, formed by Zach Halmstad, Julia Johnson and Jason Wudi, donates $5 million to a new arts center in downtown Eau Claire that will now be called the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
10 years ago — 2013
John Kotar, 73, of Eau Claire prepares to compete in his 40th American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race.
15 years ago — 2008
Barack Obama speaks before a standing-room-only crowd during a presidential campaign rally at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.
25 years ago — 1998
The Eau Claire school board votes to extend an all-day kindergarten pilot program at two schools.
