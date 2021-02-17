5 years ago — 2016
Chippewa Valley native Howard “Guitar” Luedtke reflects on his latest album, “Goin’ Down to Alabama: The Muscle Shoals Sessions.”
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker calls on Senate Democrats to return to the Capitol after they fled the state to delay a vote on his budget repair bill.
20 years ago — 2001
Civil rights activist James Meredith, the first Black person admitted to the University of Mississippi, speaks at UW-Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1986
A commission recommends Milwaukee as the headquarters of the new Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.