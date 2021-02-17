5 years ago — 2016

Chippewa Valley native Howard “Guitar” Luedtke reflects on his latest album, “Goin’ Down to Alabama: The Muscle Shoals Sessions.”

10 years ago — 2011

Gov. Scott Walker calls on Senate Democrats to return to the Capitol after they fled the state to delay a vote on his budget repair bill.

20 years ago — 2001

Civil rights activist James Meredith, the first Black person admitted to the University of Mississippi, speaks at UW-Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1986

A commission recommends Milwaukee as the headquarters of the new Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.