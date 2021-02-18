5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire-based RCU earns a 2015 Wisconsin Governor’s Financial Literacy Award for its Future U.S. Entrepreneurs program that targets middle-school students.
10 years ago — 2011
Protests in Madison against Gov. Scott Walker‘s anti-union budget repair bill cause some schools to close because of a lack of teachers.
20 years ago — 2001
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt dies in a crash at the Daytona 500.
35 years ago — 1986
A state Department of Transportation report recommends the river crossing for a proposed bridge on Eau Claire’s north side should follow La Salle Street from U.S. 53 west.