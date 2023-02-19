5 years ago — 2018
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., meets with dairy farmers and industry representatives at the Eau Claire County UW-Extension office in Altoona.
10 years ago — 2013
Pep Simek of Medford, who co-founded Tombstone Pizza, dies at the age of 86.
15 years ago — 2008
Barack Obama and John McCain sweep to victories in the February Wisconsin presidential primary.
25 years ago — 1998
About 36,000 pounds of milk spill after a truck rolls over north of Jim Falls.
