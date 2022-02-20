5 years ago — 2017
Friends reflect on the life of Don Litchfield, a longtime leader in the local automotive industry, who dies in Altoona at the age of 93.
10 years ago — 2012
A $506,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. will help Chippewa Falls officials raze the former First National Bank building downtown and relocate its tenants.
20 years ago — 2002
During a visit to Beijing, President George W. Bush praises China’s partnership in fighting terrorism.
35 years ago — 1987
After a pilot from Neillsville collapses and dies, his passenger guides the small plane to a safe landing at Volk Field with the help of radioed instructions.
