5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire Memorial sophomore Ty Emberson helps Team USA, which he co-captains, knock off Canada 5-2 to win the boys hockey gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.
10 years ago — 2011
A standoff in Madison enters its second week, with Senate Democrats holed up in Illinois after a weekend protest that drew about 68,000 demonstrators to the Capitol.
20 years ago — 2001
The city of Eau Claire plans to buy an East Madison Street rooming house and may buy a nearby gas station as part of downtown redevelopment efforts.
35 years ago — 1986
NASA went ahead with launching the space shuttle Challenger even though tests had previously shown cold weather could freeze critical seals on booster rockets, an aerospace magazine reports.