5 years ago — 2018
Billy Graham, an evangelist who preached worldwide for more than 60 years and was dubbed “America’s pastor,” dies at the age of 99.
10 years ago — 2013
Bill Whiteside of Eau Claire reflects on international ice fishing tournaments in which he’s represented the United States.
15 years ago — 2008
Much of the 44 inches of snow Chippewa Valley residents have moved during the winter ends up piled on street corners, creating a hazard for drivers.
25 years ago — 1998
Federal Aviation Administration officials warn of airline chaos when their computers hit the year 2000.
