5 years ago — 2016
Matt Hill, scout executive for the Eau Claire-based Chippewa Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America, announces he’ll be leaving the post to become deputy scout executive in Kansas City, Mo.
10 years ago — 2011
In an address broadcast statewide, Gov. Scott Walker defends his proposal to force public employees to pay more for their pensions and health care and strip them of collective bargaining rights.
20 years ago — 2001
A city audit shows some of the funds raised by the Altoona Fire Association were used to pay for legal fees instead of fire equipment, prompting a heated debate.
35 years ago — 1986
Ryan White, 14, of Kokomo, Ind., who has AIDS, is again barred from going to school because of his disease.