5 years ago — 2016
Tami Weiss, executive director of Arts Integration Menomonie and an art teacher at UW-Stout, completes a 60-foot-long mural at River Heights Elementary School that recognizes the work of children’s book illustrators in an effort to inspire children to read.
10 years ago — 2011
A taped telephone call that Gov. Scott Walker believes is with conservative billionaire David Koch is actually with the editor of a liberal online newspaper.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair warn Iraq’s Saddam Hussein not to “cross any line and test our will.”
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan calls on Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos to step down; the U.S. is concerned about a possible civil war there.