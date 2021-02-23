5 years ago — 2016

Tami Weiss, executive director of Arts Integration Menomonie and an art teacher at UW-Stout, completes a 60-foot-long mural at River Heights Elementary School that recognizes the work of children’s book illustrators in an effort to inspire children to read.

10 years ago — 2011

A taped telephone call that Gov. Scott Walker believes is with conservative billionaire David Koch is actually with the editor of a liberal online newspaper.

20 years ago — 2001

President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair warn Iraq’s Saddam Hussein not to “cross any line and test our will.”

35 years ago — 1986

President Ronald Reagan calls on Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos to step down; the U.S. is concerned about a possible civil war there.