5 years ago — 2017
Ron Wirtz, regional outreach director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, discusses a skills gap in Dunn County during a Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce event.
10 years ago — 2012
The U.S. Postal Service’s decision to close a plant in Eau Claire will result in the loss of about 70 jobs.
20 years ago — 2002
Bugs Bunny animator Chuck Jones dies at the age of 89.
35 years ago — 1987
President Ronald Reagan is unable to say with certainty whether he approved the first American-sanctioned arms shipments to Iran in 1985.
