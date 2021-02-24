5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire author and educator B.J. Hollars helps launch the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild.
10 years ago — 2011
Hiring more correctional officers and staff for the new Eau Claire County Jail could cost an estimated $1.42 million to $1.57 million.
20 years ago — 2001
The state Department of Workforce Development projects that cashiering is the occupation that will have the most job openings in west-central Wisconsin.
35 years ago — 1986
Crowds celebrate in Manila as Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos resigns.