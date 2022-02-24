5 years ago — 2017

A 145-by-35-foot farmers market pavilion in Menomonie’s Wilson Park is expected to be completed by April 1.

10 years ago — 2012

Milwaukee Brewers standout Ryan Braun returns to action after a 50-game suspension for a positive drug test is overturned.

20 years ago — 2002

As the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City draw to a close, Canada beats the United States to win the gold medal in men’s hockey.

35 years ago — 1987

Stanley-Boyd school district residents will vote on whether to close Dodge Elementary School and make $1.2 million in improvements to other district schools.