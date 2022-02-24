5 years ago — 2017
A 145-by-35-foot farmers market pavilion in Menomonie’s Wilson Park is expected to be completed by April 1.
10 years ago — 2012
Milwaukee Brewers standout Ryan Braun returns to action after a 50-game suspension for a positive drug test is overturned.
20 years ago — 2002
As the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City draw to a close, Canada beats the United States to win the gold medal in men’s hockey.
35 years ago — 1987
Stanley-Boyd school district residents will vote on whether to close Dodge Elementary School and make $1.2 million in improvements to other district schools.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.