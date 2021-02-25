5 years ago — 2016
Matthew Kelm, a 16-year veteran of the Chippewa Falls Police Department, is tapped to be the city’s new chief, replacing soon-to-be-retired Wendy Stelter.
10 years ago — 2011
The Wisconsin Assembly approves a bill to end collective bargaining rights for most public workers.
20 years ago — 2001
Hundreds of head of livestock are killed and burned in Great Britain after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
35 years ago — 1986
New Filipino President Corazon Aquino forms a Cabinet, while ex-President Ferdinand Marcos flies to exile in Hawaii.