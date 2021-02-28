5 years ago — 2016
Rice Lake graduate Henry Ellenson is averaging 16.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game during his freshman season for the Marquette men’s basketball team.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker says the state stands to miss a debt refinancing deadline that will cost taxpayers $165 million if Democratic state senators don’t return to the state and vote on his controversial budget repair bill.
20 years ago — 2001
Gov. Scott McCallum nominates state Sen. Margaret Farrow, R-Pewaukee, to be the state’s first female lieutenant governor.
35 years ago — 1986
Swedish Prime Minister Olaf Palme is assassinated.