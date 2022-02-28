5 years ago — 2017
A fire destroys a barn, owned by Cindy and Gary Loew, that’s more than a century old in the Chippewa County town of Howard.
10 years ago — 2012
Violent storms ravage the Midwest and South, killing at least 12 people in three states.
20 years ago — 2002
The death of coach Karl Walters from a sudden heart attack casts a pall over the Stanley-Boyd wrestling team’s competition in the state meet.
35 years ago — 1987
Robert J. Schauf, Barron, is chosen as one of four National Outstanding Young Farmers for the year.
