5 years ago — 2017

A fire destroys a barn, owned by Cindy and Gary Loew, that’s more than a century old in the Chippewa County town of Howard.

10 years ago — 2012

Violent storms ravage the Midwest and South, killing at least 12 people in three states.

20 years ago — 2002

The death of coach Karl Walters from a sudden heart attack casts a pall over the Stanley-Boyd wrestling team’s competition in the state meet.

35 years ago — 1987

Robert J. Schauf, Barron, is chosen as one of four National Outstanding Young Farmers for the year.