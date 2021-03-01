5 years ago — 2016
Black River Falls-based Sand Creek Brewing Co. acquires Furthermore Brewing Co. of Spring Green and Cross Plains Brewing Co. of Cross Plains.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker unveils his first proposed budget that cuts $1 billion in aid to public schools and local government but avoids any tax or fee increases, furloughs or widespread layoffs.
20 years ago — 2001
The Green Bay Packers are expected to offer quarterback Brett Favre a lifetime contract extension.
35 years ago — 1986
Eau Claire attorney William Frawley steps down as bankruptcy judge after nearly 24 years.