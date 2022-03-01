5 years ago — 2017
“The Occupation” by Anders Shafer of Eau Claire wins Best of Show in ArtsWest 38, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s annual juried art exhibit.
10 years ago — 2012
At least 74 people are killed and hundreds injured after soccer fans rushed the field in the seaside city of Port Said, Egypt, following an upset victory by the home team over the nation’s top club.
20 years ago — 2002
Randall Foods, 2615 London Road, will close the following month, apparently falling victim to heavy competition.
35 years ago — 1987
CIA Director William Casey resigns; he will be replaced by his deputy, Robert Gates.
