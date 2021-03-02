5 years ago — 2016
Harvard law professor and former presidential candidate Lawrence Lessig says big money’s influence is undermining democracy during a presentation in UW-Eau Claire’s The Forum series.
10 years ago — 2011
Many are angered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 8-1 ruling that the controversial Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas, has a First Amendment right to conduct anti-gay protests at military funerals.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, D-Milwaukee, says he’s confident he’ll win the 2002 Democratic nomination for Wisconsin governor.
35 years ago — 1986
Most members of ousted Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos‘ political party are willing to grant Corazon Aquino constitutional authority as president.