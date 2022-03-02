5 years ago — 2017

Uber adds Eau Claire to its ride-share service area one week after competitor Lyft did the same.

10 years ago — 2012

A tour of Milwaukee sites where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer trolled for victims draws protests.

20 years ago — 2002

Boyceville, Thorp and Hudson qualify for state in girls basketball.

35 years ago — 1987

The school board OKs a $60,000 project to remove asbestos from Memorial High School.