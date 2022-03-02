5 years ago — 2017
Uber adds Eau Claire to its ride-share service area one week after competitor Lyft did the same.
10 years ago — 2012
A tour of Milwaukee sites where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer trolled for victims draws protests.
20 years ago — 2002
Boyceville, Thorp and Hudson qualify for state in girls basketball.
35 years ago — 1987
The school board OKs a $60,000 project to remove asbestos from Memorial High School.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.