5 years ago — 2016
UW-Eau Claire senior goalie Tyler Green is named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s player of the year in men’s hockey.
10 years ago — 2011
Projected cuts in state education funding aren’t slowing Eau Claire school officials’ plans to move forward with a $55.75 million referendum to address maintenance and space needs at four buildings in the district.
20 years ago — 2001
Gov. Scott McCallum proposes creating a state Department of Electronic Government to consolidate state information online.
35 years ago — 1986
South African President P.W. Botha says the state of emergency imposed in July to quell anti-apartheid protests will be lifted.