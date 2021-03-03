5 years ago — 2016

UW-Eau Claire senior goalie Tyler Green is named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s player of the year in men’s hockey.

10 years ago — 2011

Projected cuts in state education funding aren’t slowing Eau Claire school officials’ plans to move forward with a $55.75 million referendum to address maintenance and space needs at four buildings in the district.

20 years ago — 2001

Gov. Scott McCallum proposes creating a state Department of Electronic Government to consolidate state information online.

35 years ago — 1986

South African President P.W. Botha says the state of emergency imposed in July to quell anti-apartheid protests will be lifted.