5 years ago — 2016
Chippewa Falls High School sophomore Natalie Abbott wins Junior Achievement of Wisconsin’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for turning a 4-H beekeeping project into The West Hill Honey Co., a small business that sells honey and lip balm.
10 years ago — 2011
Some pest control companies are using dogs to sniff out bedbugs; it’s the latest development in the fight against the annoying insects that have experienced a resurgence in recent years.
20 years ago — 2001
Gov. Scott McCallum says he’ll go to New York to meet with leaders of the bond industry to keep the state’s bond rating from slipping.
35 years ago — 1986
The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously passes a resolution to treat the city’s water supply.