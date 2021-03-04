5 years ago — 2016

Chippewa Falls High School sophomore Natalie Abbott wins Junior Achievement of Wisconsin’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for turning a 4-H beekeeping project into The West Hill Honey Co., a small business that sells honey and lip balm.

10 years ago — 2011

Some pest control companies are using dogs to sniff out bedbugs; it’s the latest development in the fight against the annoying insects that have experienced a resurgence in recent years.

20 years ago — 2001

Gov. Scott McCallum says he’ll go to New York to meet with leaders of the bond industry to keep the state’s bond rating from slipping.

35 years ago1986

The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously passes a resolution to treat the city’s water supply.