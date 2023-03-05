5 years ago — 2018
Mills Fleet Farm holds a ceremonial sendoff from its new distribution center in Chippewa Falls, as five semitrailer trucks loaded with products leave for stores across the Midwest.
10 years ago — 2013
Hugo Chavez, longtime president of Venezuela, dies after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.
15 years ago — 2008
Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Regis and Eleva-Strum advance to state in boys basketball.
25 years ago — 1998
Minnesota’s state Senate refuses funding for St. Paul’s $130 million hockey arena project.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.