5 years ago — 2017
Former Eau Claire Memorial soccer standout Meg Van de Loo is named D3soccer.com’s forward of the year after her senior season at Johns Hopkins University.
10 years ago — 2012
Mitt Romney squeezes out a win in pivotal Ohio and captures four other states to pad his delegate lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.
20 years ago — 2002
The state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee restores aid for local governments in the proposed state budget; it had been cut by Gov. Scott McCallum.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire Regional Arts Council hits its $500,000 fundraising goal and receives a $250,000 matching grant from the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation.
