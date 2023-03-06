5 years ago — 2018
Jason Plante, a partner and vice president at Market & Johnson in Eau Claire, is appointed to the UW System Board of Regents.
10 years ago — 2013
The Eau Claire County Board approves spending $320,000 to remodel the county Juvenile Detention Center.
15 years ago — 2008
The Eau Claire City Council will discuss a proposal to ban smoking in city bars and other businesses.
25 years ago — 1998
Eau Claire school officials consider closing Park and Lowes Creek schools.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.