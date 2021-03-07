5 years ago — 2016
Greg Gard, interim men’s basketball coach at UW-Madison, is named head coach for the program on a permanent basis.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker rejects as pointless an offer to meet by Sen. Mark Miller, the leader of Senate Democrats hiding out in Illinois, because Walker said Miller is unable to deliver a deal that would be acceptable to Republicans.
20 years ago — 2001
An Altoona firefighter could be disciplined for likening city officials to Nazis and listing “kill ‘em all” as one of several voting options in an online poll.
35 years ago — 1986
New information leads to a murder charge against a Texas man for the 1982 death of a Nigerian student at UW-Stout.