5 years ago — 2016
Unseasonably warm weather in the Chippewa Valley brings out local golfers and other outdoors enthusiasts; the previous day’s high temperature was 70.
10 years ago — 2011
A restructuring by Minnesota-based Hutchinson Technology Inc. likely will lead to the elimination of at least 200 jobs at the computer components firm’s Eau Claire operations by the end of the year.
20 years ago — 2001
St. Croix County was the second-fastest growing county in Wisconsin during the 1990s, the U.S. Census Bureau reports.
35 years ago — 1986
Trans World Airlines cancels half its flights after a walkout by flight attendants over proposed pay cuts.