5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Valley’s Peter Phippen and Rabbi Crawford release the album “Suspended Within,” which features traditional wood flutes and Tibetan crystal singing bowls.
10 years ago — 2011
The Wisconsin Senate votes to strip nearly all collective bargaining rights from public workers even though all the Democratic senators are staying at a hotel in Rockford, Ill., in the hope of delaying the vote.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush blocks a mechanics strike against Northwest Airlines for at least 60 days.
35 years ago — 1986
Some remains of the space shuttle Challenger’s crew are recovered from the ocean floor.