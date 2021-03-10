5 years ago — 2016
Bob Roemer is named president of Eau Claire-based Huntsinger Cos. and Silver Spring Foods, which make up the world’s largest horseradish company.
10 years ago — 2011
With changes looming in Madison, the Eau Claire City Council quickly arranges a meeting and signs contracts with unions representing about 350 city workers to extend gains made through labor negotiations to June 30, 2013.
20 years ago — 2001
Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban militia is destroying two towering statues of Buddha despite an international outcry.
35 years ago — 1986
The Chippewa County Board votes to sell the county Health Care Center to businessman Dennis Hyde for $4.56 million.