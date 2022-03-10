5 years ago — 2017
Gov. Scott Walker appoints Wade Newell, an assistant district attorney, as Chippewa County district attorney; he’ll replace Steve Gibbs, who was named Chippewa County judge.
10 years ago — 2012
Chippewa Falls McDonell and Colfax advance to the boys basketball state tournament in Madison.
20 years ago — 2002
Army Sgt. Amy Crownhart of Elmwood takes part in ceremonies in Washington, D.C., to mark the six-month anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
35 years ago — 1987
Five children are killed in a Wausau house fire.
