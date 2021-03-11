5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce announces Jackie Boos as its new tourism director.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker signs a bill that sharply curbs collective bargaining for most public employees while his opponents prepare for more demonstrations and court battles.
20 years ago — 2001
Backers cite the federal budget surplus as a reason for supporting President George W. Bush‘s proposed 10-year, $1.6 trillion tax-cut plan.
35 years ago — 1986
State Rep. Richard Shoemaker, D-Menomonie, says a bill to fine motorists for not wearing seat belts faces resistance in the Assembly.