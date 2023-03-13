5 years ago — 2018
Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, author of the book “A Brief History of Time,” dies at the age of 76.
10 years ago — 2013
Software company JAMF pledges $500,000 to the Confluence Project, a proposed community arts center in downtown Eau Claire.
15 years ago — 2008
A committee will study whether UW-Eau Claire should have a mascot.
25 years ago — 1998
Gov. Tommy Thompson expresses some doubt about whether a private prison will be built in Stanley.
