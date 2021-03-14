5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire County reports it hit an economic milestone in 2015 as more than $2 billion in goods and services subject to sales tax were sold.
10 years ago — 2011
Former state Sen. Dave Zien has the lower part of his left leg amputated above the knee after a severe motorcycle accident in Florida.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is appointed to the House Agriculture Committee; his district hadn’t been represented on the committee since 1996.
35 years ago — 1986
Todd A. Brecht is sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison for the murder of Buffalo County District Attorney Roger Hartman.