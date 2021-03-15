5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Falls City Council unanimously approves a contract for the first phase of the Downtown Riverfront Gateway Park, which will be developed along the north shore of the Chippewa River.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire County Board approves one-year labor agreements covering more than 350 county employees, a move that is expected to save $912,000.
20 years ago — 2001
Ed Kassing, the Eau Claire Fire Department’s deputy chief of operations, will become acting fire chief after Chief Ron Brown retires March 30.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan proclaims himself “a Contra too” as he pushes plans to arm the Nicaraguan rebels.