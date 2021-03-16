5 years ago — 2016
President Barack Obama nominates appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.
10 years ago — 2011
Days after returning from a three-week stay in Illinois along with other Democratic state senators hoping to block a GOP-based anti-union vote, Sen. Bob Jauch, D-Poplar, is met by an enthusiastic audience of about 200 during a forum at UW-Barron County.
20 years ago — 2001
The Spring Valley Cardinals lose a Division 4 semifinal game to Burlington Catholic Central at the WIAA boys state basketball tournament in Madison.
35 years ago — 1986
Durand High School’s girls basketball team beats Waterford to win its first ever WIAA Class B state title.